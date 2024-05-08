- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Radikaler Optimismus
Superstar Dua Lipa sagt mit neuem Album laut und euphorisch „Ja“ zum Jetzt
Dua Lipa, geboren 1992 in London und zum Teil im Kosovo aufgewachsen, legt mit „Radical Optimism“ ihr drittes Album vor.
© Tyrone Lebon
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten