Zwei Cup-Schlager
Wer kommt ins Finale? Reichenau-Trainer Gernot Glänzer will den Cup-Fluch brechen
Treffen sich im Cup-Halbfinale: Mario Kleinlercher (Reichenau) und Engin Aysel (SV Hall) so wie Stefan Inthal (WSG Juniors) und Jakob Triendl (Volders).
© Schönherr Daniel
