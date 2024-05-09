- Überblick
Offensive in Rafah
US-Präsident Biden droht Israel mit Beschränkung von Waffenlieferungen
Einen möglichen Angriff des israelischen Militärs im dicht besiedelten Bevölkerungszentrum von Rafah nennt der US-Präsident eine „Rote Linie“.
© MANDEL NGAN
