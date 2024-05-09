- Überblick
Brand wurde verhindert
Brenzlige Situation auf Bauernhof in Schwaz: Heustock begann zu rauchen
Die über 40 Einsatzkräfte der Feuerwehren Schwaz und Vomp konnten einen Brand auf dem Schwazer Bauernhof verhindern.
© ZOOM.TIROL
