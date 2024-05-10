- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
20-Jährige aus Haiming
Tirolerin bei der „Großen Chance“: Mit Miley Cyrus-Song ins Finale?
Laurena punktete im Semifinale bei der Jury mit ihrer gefühlvollen Stimme. Heute hofft sie auf die Unterstützung der Zuschauer.
© orf.at
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten