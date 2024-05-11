- Überblick
Weitere Vorwürfe aufgetaucht
Nach problematischen Gerüchten aus dem Privatleben: Der Fall Lena Schilling ist nicht erledigt
Die grüne EU-Spitzenkandidatin Lena Schilling ist nach Berichten über Äußerungen in ihrem Privatleben in Turbulenzen.
© APA/Steinmaurer
