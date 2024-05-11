- Überblick
Neues Buch
Das Bierstindl, wie es früher war: Erinnerungen an einen Kulturort
Vom Gasthaus zur Kulturstätte und wieder zurück: Im 6. Band der „Kulturorte“ geht es ums Bierstindl.
© Böhm Thomas
