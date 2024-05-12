- Überblick
Das war das Finale in Malmö
Schweizer Nemo gewinnt den Song Contest 2024, Österreich landet auf vorletztem Platz
Nemo holte für die Schweiz den Sieg beim ESC in Malmö.
© TOBIAS SCHWARZ
