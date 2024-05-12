ÖVP-Spitzenkandidat bei EU-Wahl

Lopatka schließt Koalition mit FPÖ auf Bundesebene aus

Reinhold Lopatka, Spitzenkandidat für die ÖVP bei der EU-Wahl im Juni, schließt eine Koalition mit der FPÖ im Bund aus.
© EVA MANHART