Prosecco und Volltreffer
Sechs-Tore-Spektakel im Video: Telfs stürmte gegen Völs an die Spitze
Die weiblichen Fußballfans wurden in Telfs anlässlich des Muttertags auf ein Glas Prosecco eingeladen.
© SV Telfs
