Von umfallendem Baum getroffen
Gute Nachrichten nach Maibaumunglück in Going: Bub wurde aus Klinik entlassen
Am 30. April kam es in Going zu dem schrecklingen Unfall, bei dem ein Bub von einem umfallenden Maibaum getroffen wurde.
© FF St. Johann
