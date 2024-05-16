- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Laktose für Penicillin-Pilz
Weltinnovation bei Sandoz in Kundl: Tiroler Milch für Antibiotika-Herstellung
Per Kran wurde der neue Großtank für die Laktose installiert, Standortleiterin Stephanie Jedner sieht eine „Win-win-Situation“.
© Sandoz/Vandory
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten