- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Berichte aus Spanien
Neue Rolle für den ÖFB-Kapitän? Alaba soll als Rangnicks Co-Trainer mit zur EM fahren
Nimmt Rangnick (r.) seinen verletzten Kapitän Alaba als Co-Trainer mit zur EURO?
© EXPA/REINHARD EISENBAUER
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten