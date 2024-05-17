- Überblick
Spanier berichten
Neuerliche Knie-OP in Hochrum: EM-Aus von ÖFB-Kapitän Alaba fix
David Alaba kann das ÖFB-Team nicht als Kapitän zur EURO führen.
© ULMER via www.imago-images.de
