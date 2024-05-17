- Überblick
Lebenswerk
Heim für 25 Kinder aus Slums: Prutzer Verein baut Lighthouse in Nepal
Der Frizzey Light Verein rund um Frizzey Greif baut ein Heim für Kinder aus Slums.
© Frizzey Light Verein
