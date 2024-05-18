- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Perez und Alonso enttäuschten
Verstappen holt sich in Imola die Pole Position vor McLaren-Duo
Die Faust des Schnellsten: Max Verstappen sicherte sich die Pole Position.
© ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten