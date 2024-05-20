- Überblick
Entscheidung des Gerichts
Assange darf Berufung gegen Auslieferung an die USA einlegen
In London hat am Montag der wohl entscheidende Gerichtstermin um eine Auslieferung von Julian Assange an die USA begonnen.
© APA/AFP/HENRY NICHOLLS
