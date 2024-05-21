- Überblick
Entscheidung fix
Kroos hört nach der EURO auf: „Schluss mit Real, Schluss mit Fußball“
Toni Kroos hat noch ein letztes Ziel mit Real Madrid im Visier: Den CL-Titel im Finale gegen Dortmund am 1. Juni.
© IMAGO/Oscar J. Barroso
