Nach umstrittenen Äußerungen

Krise in der AfD: EU-Kandidat Krah zieht sich aus Wahlkampf und Vorstand zurück

Maximilian Krah bleibt zwar Spitzenkandidat der AfD, das Verhältnis zwischen Parteispitze und ihm wird aber frostiger.
© IMAGO/nordphoto GmbH / Hafner