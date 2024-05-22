- Überblick
Heißluftgerät fing Feuer
Schaden von mehreren 10.000 Euro nach Brand in Innsbrucker Betrieb
Der Brand wurde kurz vor Mittwochmittag gemeldet.
© TT/Liebl
