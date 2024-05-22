- Überblick
Unfall am Mittwochvormittag
Auf Gegenfahrbahn gekommen: 71-Jähriger kollidierte bei Autounfall in Schwaz mit 54-Jähriger
Die 54-Jährige musste mit einer Bergeschere geborgen werden.
© ZOOM.TIROL
