Ins Krankenhaus gebracht
57-Jähriger kommt in Kirchberg mit Klein-Lkw von Straße ab und prallt gegen Scheune
Warum der Mann von der Straße abkam ist derzeit noch nicht klar.
© ZOOM.TIROL
