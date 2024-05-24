- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Am 25. Mai
Treffpunkt von Wissen und Glauben: Das neue Bildungshaus Osttirol lädt zum Tag der Begegnung
Sabine Theurl und Elisabeth Striednig mit Bildungshausleiterin Monika Reindl laden herzlich zum Begegnungstag ein.
© Hedi Latzko
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten