- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
„Wie eine Bombe“
Tragödie am Ballermann: Tote und Verletzte bei Einsturz von Restaurant auf Mallorca
Der Unfall geschah direkt am Strand, nur wenige Straßen von den Kultlokalen Megapark und Bierkönig entfernt.
© JAIME REINA
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten