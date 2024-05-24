- Überblick
Zwei Deutsche getötet
Tragödie am Ballermann: Vier Tote und 16 Schwerverletzte bei Restaurant-Einsturz auf Mallorca
Das Gebäude des Medusa Beach Club stürzte gegen 20.30 Uhr ein. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt waren viele Gäste im Restaurant.
© JAIME REINA
