UNO-Eilantrag
Internationaler Gerichtshof bestätigt: Israel muss Rafah-Offensive stoppen
Richter des Internationalen Gerichtshofs bei der Anhörung vorige Woche. Die Entscheidung fiel mit 13 zu 2 Stimmen.
© AFP/ANP/de Waal
