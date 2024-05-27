- Überblick
Ganzjähriger Eintritt
Neue Bundesmuseen Card ab 1. Juli: „Echte Jahreskarte“ für 99 Euro
Die neue Card gilt für alle Sonder- und Dauerausstellungen an den 26 Standorten der acht Bundesmuseen.
© mumok/echnisches Museum Wien/Christine Tschavoll
