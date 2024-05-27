- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Prognose 2024
Konjunktur zieht wieder an: Tourismus stützt die Tiroler Wirtschaft
Die Tourismusbranche rettete Tirol im vergangenen Jahr vor einem größeren Wirtschaftseinbruch.
© Thomas Böhm
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten