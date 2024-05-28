- Überblick
Ride to heaven
Bestatter mit Herz und Familie: Helmut Schöpf ist der „neue“ Fährmann
Eine Rocker-Bestattung. „Die Urne auf dem Motorrad war einfach stimmig“, bestätigt der Fährmann, Helmut Schöpf.
© Schöpf
