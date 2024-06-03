Erwarb 31,85 Prozent

US-Investor steigt bei Bergbahn AG Kitzbühel ein

KitzSki hat einen neuen Aktionär.
31,85 Prozent von KitzSki sind ab sofort in US-amerikanischen Händen. Eine Tochtergesellschaft von „LongRange Capital“ erwarb die Anteile.

