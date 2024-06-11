Stadt im Wandel

Gams oder gar nicht: Kitzbühel plant einen großen Marken-Relaunch

© Harald Angerer

Von Harald Angerer

Selbst die berühmte Gams von Alfons Walde, seit Jahrzehnten Symbol für Kitzbühel, stand in Diskussion. Doch Kitzbühel soll auch in Zukunft die Gamsstadt bleiben.

Für Sie im Bezirk Kitzbühel unterwegs:

Harald Angerer

Harald Angerer

+4350403 2059

Michael Mader

Michael Mader

+4350403 3050

Verwandte Themen