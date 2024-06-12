- Überblick
Unfall an Kreuzung
Auto nach Kollision auf Fernpassstraße in Böschung geschleudert
Im Kreuzungsbereich B179/L396 stießen zwei Fahrzeuge zusammen. Das Auto eines 40-Jährigen wurde daraufhin in die Böschung geschleudert und blieb im Gehölz hängen.
Für Sie im Bezirk Reutte unterwegs:
Helmut Mittermayr
helmut.mittermayr@tt.com
+4350403 3043
Simone Tschol
simone.tschol@tt.com
+4350403 3042
