Unfall an Kreuzung

Auto nach Kollision auf Fernpassstraße in Böschung geschleudert

Im Kreuzungsbereich B179/L396 stießen zwei Fahrzeuge zusammen. Das Auto eines 40-Jährigen wurde daraufhin in die Böschung geschleudert und blieb im Gehölz hängen.

