Ganz in Weiß in Südtirol

Volles Programm für Ski-Star: Standesamt, Flitterwochen und jetzt kirchliche Trauung

Kira Weidle feierte ihre Hochzeit ganz in Weiß in Südtirol, 2021 strahlte sie über WM-Silber in der Abfahrt.
© Instagram/Weidle, gepa

