- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Ganz in Weiß in Südtirol
Volles Programm für Ski-Star: Standesamt, Flitterwochen und jetzt kirchliche Trauung
Kira Weidle feierte ihre Hochzeit ganz in Weiß in Südtirol, 2021 strahlte sie über WM-Silber in der Abfahrt.
© Instagram/Weidle, gepa
Verwandte Themen
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten