- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Gastro treibt Inflation an
Teuerung im Mai mit 3,4 Prozent nur wenig niedriger als im April
Die Preise in Restaurants und Hotels treiben die Inflation an. Beim Wohnen hingegen hätte der Preisauftrieb deutlich nachgelassen.
Verwandte Themen
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten