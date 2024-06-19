Da kocht der Ballermann

Mickie Krauses „Friseusen“-Song feiert das 25-jährige Jubiläum

Auftritt von Mickie Krause im Megapark Show Arena an der Playa de Palma auf Mallorca. Sein Friseusen-Hit feiert das 25-Jahr-Jubiläum.
© IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen
undefined

Von Alexandra Plank

Verwandte Themen