Absturz und Bruchlandung

Zwei Paragleiter bei Unfällen in Westendorf und Schwendau verletzt

Für Sie im Bezirk Kitzbühel unterwegs:

Harald Angerer

Harald Angerer

+4350403 2059

Michael Mader

Michael Mader

+4350403 3050

Für Sie im Bezirk Schwaz unterwegs:

Angela Dähling

Angela Dähling

+4350403 3062

Verwandte Themen