- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Virus kann Krebs verursachen
Ab Montag gratis HPV-Impfung in Tirol für alle Menschen bis 30 Jahre
© www.imago-images.de
Ab 1. Juli ist die HPV-Impfung für alle in Menschen Tirol bis zum 30. Geburtstag gratis. Das Programm ist befristet bis Ende 2025.
Verwandte Themen
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten