Virus kann Krebs verursachen

Ab Montag gratis HPV-Impfung in Tirol für alle Menschen bis 30 Jahre

© www.imago-images.de

Ab 1. Juli ist die HPV-Impfung für alle in Menschen Tirol bis zum 30. Geburtstag gratis. Das Programm ist befristet bis Ende 2025.

Verwandte Themen