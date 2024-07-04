Zwölf tödliche Stiche

Lebenslange Haft für Messerstiche auf A12-Autobahnparkplatz

Im Mai 2023 hat ein Pole (37) auf einen Fernfahrerkollegen auf dessen Pritsche zwölfmal eingestochen und ihn dadurch ermordet.
Von Reinhard Fellner

