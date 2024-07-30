- Überblick
Emotionaler Auftritt
Im siebenten Monat! Schwangere Fechterin Hafez „voller Stolz“
Die Ägypterin Nada Hafez schaffte es bis ins Halbfinale.
© IMAGO/Yukihito Taguchi
