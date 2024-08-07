- Überblick
Gold-Traum geplatzt
Drama um indische Ringerin: Einige Gramm zu schwer für Olympia-Finale
Den Kampf gegen die Waage verloren: Vinesh Vinesh durfte nicht zum Goldkampf antreten.
© APA/AFP/LUIS ROBAYO
