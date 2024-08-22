Abrechnung mit der Volkspartei

Schöpf tritt aus ÖVP aus: „Nicht mehr meine Gesinnungsgemeinschaft“

Ernst Schöpf (l.) und ÖVP-Chef und Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle (r.) gehen jetzt getrennte Wege. Schöpf trat aus der ÖVP aus.
© Thomas Böhm

Verwandte Themen