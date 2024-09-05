- Überblick
Vor Nations-League-Start
Arnautovic: „Rücktritt war nur kurz ein Gedanke“
© JOHN MACDOUGALL
Auf die ÖFB-Auswahl wartet in Liga-B-Gruppe 3 am Freitag (20.45 Uhr/live ORF 1) in Ljubljana mit Slowenien ein harter Gegner.
