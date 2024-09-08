- Überblick
Kommentar
Ein anderer Schulweg
Kommentarvon Marco Witting
Die Bildung spielt im Wahlkampf kaum eine Rolle. Dabei ist unser Schulsystem zwar teuer, für das Geld aber nicht gut genug.
