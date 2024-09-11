Ehrung für Schröcksnadel

ÖOC-Präsident Stoss tritt 2025 ab: „Meine Entscheidung ist endgültig“

ÖOC-Präsident Karl Stoss tritt 2025 ab.
© GEORG HOCHMUTH

Der Vorarlberger Karls Stoss wird ab 2025 nicht mehr zur Wahl des ÖOC-Präsidenten zur Verfügung stehen.

Verwandte Themen