Kommentar

Auch für Deutschland gilt EU-Recht

undefined

Kommentarvon Christian Jentsch

Dass unser Nachbarland die illegale Migration massiv eindämmen will, ist nachvollziehbar. Doch Schnellschüsse wie jene der Regierung in Berlin untergraben das Fundament einer gemeinsamen europäischen Asylpolitik.

