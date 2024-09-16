- Überblick
Kommentar
Auch für Deutschland gilt EU-Recht
Kommentarvon Christian Jentsch
Dass unser Nachbarland die illegale Migration massiv eindämmen will, ist nachvollziehbar. Doch Schnellschüsse wie jene der Regierung in Berlin untergraben das Fundament einer gemeinsamen europäischen Asylpolitik.
