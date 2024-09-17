„Leben ist zu kurz“

Aufregung um Prinz Williams Geburtstagsgrüße an Bruder Harry

Friedensangebot oder Affront – was haben die öffentlichen Postings aus dem Buckingham-Palast zu bedeuten? Prinz Harrys 40. Geburtstag gibt jedenfalls Anlass zur Spekulation.

