Super-Runde bei Lotto „6 aus 45“
Siebenfachjackpot im Lotto: Am Sonntag warten zehn Millionen Euro
Bei der Lotto-Ziehung am Mittwoch knackte niemand den Sechsfach-Jackpot. Am Sonntag geht es deshalb um rund zehn Millionen Euro.
