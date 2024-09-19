Super-Runde bei Lotto „6 aus 45“

Siebenfachjackpot im Lotto: Am Sonntag warten zehn Millionen Euro

Bei der Lotto-Ziehung am Mittwoch knackte niemand den Sechsfach-Jackpot. Am Sonntag geht es deshalb um rund zehn Millionen Euro.

