- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Wohlstand sinkt erneut
Erholung verzögert sich: Schwarze Null für Tirols Wirtschaft
Firmenkunden-Vorstand der Bank Austria, Dieter Hengl.
© UniCredit BA
Von Alois Vahrner
Österreichs BIP schrumpft heuer erneut. Tirol hält sich laut UniCredit Bank Austria etwas besser.
Verwandte Themen
© 2024 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten