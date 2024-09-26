Wohlstand sinkt erneut

Erholung verzögert sich: Schwarze Null für Tirols Wirtschaft

Firmenkunden-Vorstand der Bank Austria, Dieter Hengl.
© UniCredit BA
undefined

Von Alois Vahrner

Österreichs BIP schrumpft heuer erneut. Tirol hält sich laut UniCredit Bank Austria etwas besser.

Verwandte Themen