Unfall mit Totalschaden

Alkolenkerin nach Unfall in Pill von betrunkenem Mann mit Auto abgeholt

Eine 67-Jährige und ihr Bekannter sind ihre Führerscheine wegen Trunkenheit am Steuer vorerst los.

Für Sie im Bezirk Schwaz unterwegs:

Angela Dähling

Angela Dähling

+4350403 3062

