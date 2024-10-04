„Coming Home“

Zum Spitzenkandidat gekürt: Norbert Hofer will lieber ins Burgenland als in die Hofburg

undefined

Von Carmen Baumgartner-Pötz

Die FPÖ hat mit der Entscheidung für die Landtagswahl im Burgenland auch eine Vorentscheidung für das kommende Nationalratspräsidium getroffen.

Verwandte Themen